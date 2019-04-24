Services
Jo Camp Blue Obituary
Jo Camp Blue

Greenville - Jo Camp Blue, 57, wife of John Blue, of Greenville, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Born in Westover, WV, she was the daughter of the late David and Linda Camp.

In addition to her loving husband of 36 years, she is survived by two daughters, Courtney Blue of Mount Pleasant and Caitlyn Blue of Greenville; two brothers, Doug and Scott Camp; and an aunt, Nancy Cain (Gary) of Westover, WV.

The memorial service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019
