Jo Kelso Dorman



West Hartford, VT - Jo Kelso Dorman, 76, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH following a long illness. Jo was born November 11, 1943 in Greenville SC, a daughter of Joe and Christine (Patrick) Kelso. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1961, earned a bachelors degree from Erskine College in 1965, and went to work as a social worker in Charleston SC. She married Harry G. Dorman III in 1967 in Greenville, and over the course of the next 53 years Harry and Jo made their home in Long Beach CA, Charlestown SC, Chester NJ, Ithaca NY, Woolrich PA, Farmington MI, and Holden MA before settling in West Hartford VT in 2002. Jo was a community builder, investing her time in her children's schools, her church, and community organizations. She volunteered for the First Baptist Church of Worcester, the Worcester Garden Club (President 2000-2002), and the United Way Board. But, most of all, Jo's greatest joy was her family. She loved to cook, tend to her flower gardens, play the piano, laugh and play games, and dance with Harry. She instilled these skills and her spirit and love in her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Harry; her children Carolyn (and Michael) Mozden of Silver Spring MD, Jeff (and Courtney) Dorman of Piedmont CA, John (and Karen) Dorman of Medfield MA; and Mary (and Bob) Hyde of Rochester MN; her sisters Sherrill Carithers of Taylors SC and Chris Kelso of El Paso TX; and ten beautiful grandchildren: Conner, Andrew, Kate, James, Patrick, Megan, Emily, Ryan, Natalie, and Jonathan. A private service will be held at a later date and burial will be in the family plot in her beloved Orient NY.









