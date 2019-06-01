|
Joan Nyoka (Nikki) Ellison
Greenville - Joan Nyoka (Nikki) Ellison , age 72 of Greenville, Sc, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on 5/29/2019 after a lengthy courageous battle with cancer.
Nikki was born in Pageland, SC on December 18, 1946. She was the daughter of the former Curtis and Theodocia Lowery. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Alvin Ellison, and one daughter, Ashley Abbott and her husband, Brandon, as well as four beautiful and cherished granddaughters Aleeza, Olivia, Madison, and Savannah all of West Columbia, SC. Nikki also leaves behind two brothers Ben Lowery (Sue) of Pageland, SC and Ernest Lowery (Miriam) of Weddington, NC. and three sisters Aline Brown of Columbia, SC, Faye Roberts of Durant, Oklahoma, and Elaine Wrenn of Raleigh, NC. as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Nikki was graduated from Winthrop University in 1968 and earned her Masters in Teaching in 1973. She was a dedicated and loving teacher for 32 years in her hometown of Pageland, SC ,Houston, Texas, and her last fifteen years at Hughes Academy in Greenville.
After retirement Nikki and her husband enjoyed mission work in Cameroon, Africa, as well as a year as missionaries in Papua New Guinea.
Nikki loved to travel and while teaching accompanied student groups to Europe as well as serving as an exchange teacher in Denmark while at Hughes Academy. Her favorite place to visit was Israel seeing where her Savior walked.
Nikki also loved to hike, was an avid reader, and solve crossword puzzles. She also loved all her friends at the cancer clinic and looked forward to visiting them during her chemo treatments.
Most of all Nikki loved her church, Mount Calvary Baptist, her pastors, and the dear praying congregation.
A big thanks goes to Nikki's doctor, Dr. Puls, her chemo nurse, Mary Ellen, and all the loving and kind staff at the Greenville Cancer Clinic.
Published in The Greenville News on June 1, 2019