Joan Phelan Snoad
- - Joan Phelan Snoad, 86, passed away July 10, 2020, after a long illness. She was born March 21, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of Thomas Phelan and Mary Crompton Phelan. She married Donald R. Snoad on June 8, 1957. They raised their family in River Edge, NJ and Glen Ellyn, IL, and moved to Simpsonville SC in 1983. She was a lifelong supporter of her churches, St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic in River Edge, NJ; St. James the Apostle Catholic in Glen Ellyn, IL; and St. Mary Magdalene Catholic in Simpsonville SC. Joan filled her life by volunteering for numerous organizations. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, and was Vice President of the Women's Club in River Edge. She was an avid reader, and loved her book club in Simpsonville. For more than 20 years, she worked tirelessly as a tutor for the Greenville Literacy Association, and was their Volunteer of the Year in 1992. She loved her life as a grandmother and was a regular caregiver for both of her grandchildren when they were young. She was a great neighbor and a good friend to many. She was kind, unfailingly honest, and always quick to laugh.
Joan is survived by her husband, Donald R. Snoad, and children, Gregory Thomas Snoad (Mary Capers Bledsoe); Carol Snoad Wulff (Kenn); and Paul Snoad (Annie); as well as two grandchildren, Charlotte Capers Bledsoe Snoad, and Joseph Snoad (Nicole). She is also survived by siblings Thomas Phelan, Jr. of Manahawkin, NJ; Dorothy Phelan, of Queens, NY; Donald Phelan, of Flemington, NJ; and Kathy Phelan Kohrs, of Bergenfield NJ; and was predeceased by her sister Mary Phelan Williams of Rutherford, NJ.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rolling Green Village and Lutheran Hospice for the care and support they provided Joan and her family.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Greenville Literacy Association, 1102 Howard Drive, Simpsonville SC 29681, www.greenvilleliteracy.org
; or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org