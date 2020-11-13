1/
Joan Sheriff Looper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Sheriff Looper

Greenville - Joan Sheriff Looper, 76, wife of Richard Gordon Looper, Sr. for 59 years, passed away November 9, 2020 one week after the passing of her husband.

Mrs. Looper was blessed to be raised in the home of her beloved grandparents, the late Calhoun and Barbara Sheriff. She was a member of AL ANSAR TEMPLE #117 Daughters of the Nile where she served as Queen in 1998 and held other positions throughout the years. Joan loved to entertain, cook and decorate for any occasion. Cheering on her Clemson Tigers was her favorite thing to do with her dog "Sparkplug" by her side.

Surviving, is a son, Richard Looper, Jr. and wife Lori. Joan's favorite title that she ever held was "Nana" to her granddaughters, Savannah Gillman and her husband Nick, and Olivia Looper. She never missed an opportunity to be present in their lives.

A Celebration of Joan's Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Fletcher Funeral Service




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fletcher Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved