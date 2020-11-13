Joan Sheriff Looper
Greenville - Joan Sheriff Looper, 76, wife of Richard Gordon Looper, Sr. for 59 years, passed away November 9, 2020 one week after the passing of her husband.
Mrs. Looper was blessed to be raised in the home of her beloved grandparents, the late Calhoun and Barbara Sheriff. She was a member of AL ANSAR TEMPLE #117 Daughters of the Nile where she served as Queen in 1998 and held other positions throughout the years. Joan loved to entertain, cook and decorate for any occasion. Cheering on her Clemson Tigers was her favorite thing to do with her dog "Sparkplug" by her side.
Surviving, is a son, Richard Looper, Jr. and wife Lori. Joan's favorite title that she ever held was "Nana" to her granddaughters, Savannah Gillman and her husband Nick, and Olivia Looper. She never missed an opportunity to be present in their lives.
A Celebration of Joan's Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Fletcher Funeral Service