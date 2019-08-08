Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
1934 - 2019
JoAnn Chapman Reeves

Easley, SC - On the evening of August 5th 2019 while surrounded by her family, Mrs. JoAnn Chapman Reeves went home to be with the Lord.

An Easley native and life-long resident, JoAnn was born to John and Jesse Chapman and was only weeks away from her 85th birthday when she passed. A retired textile worker, she was married for 64 years to Mr. Frank Reeves and upon her early retirement from the mill she helped him create a successful road construction business in Easley. JoAnn enjoyed decorating, traveling and most of all spending time with her precious family.

She is survived by her husband, Frank, two sons, Randy Reeves (Beverly), and Scott Reeves (Tami), 6 grandchildren, Mandy Reeves Townes (Chad), Scott Reeves Jr. (Ashley), Zach Reeves (Ashley), Trace Reeves, and Logan Reeves (Megan) all of Easley. JoAnn and Frank also have 11 great-grandchildren, Reeve Townes, Annemarie Townes, Scarlet Reeves, Ridge Reeves, Hannah Reeves, Zachary Reeves, Levi Reeves, Molly Reeves, Jaxon Reeves, Mason Reeves, and Peyton Reeves. JoAnn is also survived by two sisters, Martha Ellenburg and Linda Sprouse, also of Easley and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A devout Christian her entire life, Mrs. Reeves was baptized at First Baptist Church of Easley and was later a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church also in Easley.

The family held a private graveside service on Thursday August 8th to honor their beloved wife, mother and grandmother whose legacy of love will live on through her family.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 8, 2019
