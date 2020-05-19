|
JoAnn Clary Whitt
Spartanburg - JoAnn Clary Whitt, formerly of Spartanburg, SC, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Johns Creek, GA. Born in Spartanburg, SC, March 22, 1935 to the late Fred and Sybil Gossett Clary, she was a member of Arcadia United Methodist Church and 1953 graduate of Fairforest High School. She attended Cecil's Business College where she met her husband, the late Preston L. Whitt, who passed in 2003.
Surviving are her children, Michael P. Whitt (Becky) of Columbus, NC, Janet Whitt of Townsend, TN, Fred Whitt (Ashley) of Alpharetta, GA, and Jody Whitt of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Kyle Culbreth (Kirsten) of Tahoe City, CA, Nedra Kanavel (Rob) of Flat Rock, NC, Saxon Whitt of Alpharetta, GA, Kennedy Whitt (Josh) of Alpharetta, GA, John Whitt of Dunwoody, GA, and Pierce Whitt of Dunwoody, GA; and great-grandchildren, Kadin Harris of Tahoe City, CA, Rowen Kanavel and Thatcher Kanavel of Flat Rock, NC.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, with Mr. Tommy Ariail and The Rev. David Ervin officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Research Center at Emory University, 1440 Clifton Road NE Suite 170, Atlanta, GA 30322.
