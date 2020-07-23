1/1
JoAnn Elizabeth Tull
1935 - 2020
JoAnn Elizabeth Tull

Simpsonville - JoAnn Elizabeth Tull, 84 passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was a resident of Columbia, SC for over 37 years and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia, SC. She retired as legal secretary from Haynsworth, Marion, McKay & Guérard. She enjoyed playing bridge and tennis with her friends.

JoAnn was born August 23, 1935 in Clairton, PA to the late John Cubranich and Mary Skertic Cubranich. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years Thomas E. Tull and a sister, Donna Maicher.

She is survived by her children: Cynthia Newton (Louie) of Simpsonville, SC, Suzanne Wolfe (Michael) of Jamison, PA, Steven Tull (Tanya) of Lexington ,SC; and grandchildren: Eric Wolfe (Julia) of O'Fallon, MO, Alex Newton and fiancé, Abby Holtz of Norcross, GA, Sarah Wolfe of Chalfont, PA, and Michael Newton and fiancé, Kristen Cronin of Sumter, SC. In addition JoAnn is survived by her twin sister, Mary Ann Elliott of Elkhart IN.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Agape Hospice and the staff at The Pearl at Five Forks for the loving care of their mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are being handled by the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
