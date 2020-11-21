1/
Joann Hipps Lancaster
Joann Hipps Lancaster

- - Joann Hipps Lancaster, age 79, wife of Reverend Marion Lancaster, Jr. for 64 years, went home to the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Mrs. Lancaster was born in 1941 to Clyde, Sr, and Bertha Hipps. As the oldest sibling, Joann spent much of her younger years helping to care for her siblings. Her dedication and love for her family began in her early years and continued throughout her life. Joann married her lifelong love, Marion Lancaster in 1956 and dedicated countless years of service as a pastor's wife, shining her grace, compassion, and love for Jesus to all of those who were blessed to know her.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sisters and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Bertha, brother Clyde Hipps, Jr, and her two beloved sons, Rick Lancaster and Fredd Lancaster.

The family will have visitation at 1 pm Tuesday, at Fork Shoals Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 pm, officiated by her grandson, Dr. Josh Lancaster. A private burial will follow the service at Graceland East.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
