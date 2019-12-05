|
|
Joann Keaton Lindsey
Taylors - Joann Keaton Lindsey, 82, entered into rest on December 1, 2019. She was born in Walhalla, SC on December 17, 1936 to the late Sloan Manuel and Mable Burgess Keaton. Joann and her late husband were owners of Earle's Garage, Taylors for 34 years. She had various duties at the shop but her pride and joy was painting vehicles. She received blessings when customers admired her excellent work.
Joann was predeceased by her husband Earl Lindsey, parents, brothers; Thomas, Melvin and Bobby Keaton and her furry animals Rocky and Hobo. Joann is survived by her sister, Helen K. Hensley and brother, Tony Keaton.
The family held a private service for Joann at Joann's request.
Joann had a great love for furry animals and all of God's creatures. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
Published in The Greenville News on Dec. 5, 2019