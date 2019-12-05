Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Keaton Lindsey


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Keaton Lindsey Obituary
Joann Keaton Lindsey

Taylors - Joann Keaton Lindsey, 82, entered into rest on December 1, 2019. She was born in Walhalla, SC on December 17, 1936 to the late Sloan Manuel and Mable Burgess Keaton. Joann and her late husband were owners of Earle's Garage, Taylors for 34 years. She had various duties at the shop but her pride and joy was painting vehicles. She received blessings when customers admired her excellent work.

Joann was predeceased by her husband Earl Lindsey, parents, brothers; Thomas, Melvin and Bobby Keaton and her furry animals Rocky and Hobo. Joann is survived by her sister, Helen K. Hensley and brother, Tony Keaton.

The family held a private service for Joann at Joann's request.

Joann had a great love for furry animals and all of God's creatures. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences can be made to the family at :

www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -