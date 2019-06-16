Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC
View Map
JoAnn M. West Obituary
JoAnn M. West

Greenville - JoAnn Mathis West, 81, passed away June 14, 2019.

A native of Spartanburg County, and lifelong resident of Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Maudie Anderson Mathis, she was a graduate of Greer High School, Class of 1955 and a faithful member of Taylors First Baptist Church for over 45 years.

Surviving are her husband, Billy Gordon West of the home; one son, Brian West (Pamela) of Greenville; two sisters, Barbara Jean Bradley of Lyman and Roie Johnson of Greer; and one granddaughter, Savannah Grace West.

She was also predeceased by two sisters, Linda Gayle Sumner and Oleta Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Dr. Jimmie Harley. Burial will be private.

The Faith Sunday School Class of Taylors First Baptist Church will serve as Honorary Escort.

Visitation will be held 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 West Main St., Taylors, SC 29687.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 16, 2019
