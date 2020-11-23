JoAnn Nalley Roper
Easley, SC
- JoAnn Nalley Roper, 81, of Tiffany Drive, beloved wife of the late Burnett Garnet Roper, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Elford Nalley, Sr. and Rachel Deliah Laboon Nalley.
Mrs. Roper attended Easley High School and retired from Kent Manufacturing in Pickens after 51 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church and sang in the choir.
Surviving are her daughters, Diane R. Huff (George) of Greenville, Candice R. Shealy (Dale) of Fountain Inn and Allison R. Knight of Easley; six grandchildren, Kathy Hinton, Amanda Huff, Ashley Shipman (Steve), Cameron Riddle (Marisa), Casey S. Roper (Brandon), Clay G. Shealy and Carly Knight (Cameron); eleven great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; brothers, Cecil Eugene Nalley, Larry Melvin Nalley (Phyllis) and Louie Earl Nalley, all of Easley, a half-brother, Jerry Mason Nalley of Florida; a half-sister, Martha Ann Underwood of Florida; and her beloved Jack Russell dog, Cody.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Roper was predeceased by a sister, Mary Helen Nalley Taylor; brothers, Willie Elford Nalley, Jr., Charles Cutchins Nalley, Carl Cutchins Nalley, and a half-brother, Gary Gene Nalley.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Friday, November 27, 2020 in Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will visit with friends and family following the service at the graveside.
Mrs. Roper will lie in state on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 8:30 AM until 4:30 PM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society
, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605 or Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at their respective homes.
