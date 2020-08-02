1/1
JoAnn Roe
JoAnn Roe

Greer - JoAnn Roe, 84, of Greer, SC passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC she was the daughter of the late Jack A. and Annie Mae Mull.

She graduated from Parker High School and Greenville Hospital School of Nursing in 1956, and was a Registered Nurse.

JoAnn is of the Christian Faith.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of 64 years William David Roe.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a son, William (Bill) David Roe, Jr. of Alabama; daughters, Alison Staudinger of Greer, SC and Nancy Daniels (Mark) and a grandson, Luke Daniels of Greenville, SC.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her son in law Michael Staudinger, husband of Alison and a granddaughter Ashley Staudinger, daughter of Alison.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Rolling Green Villages and Hospice as well as her home nurse Maurice.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 105 Lovett Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr; memorials may

be made www. mackeycenturydrive.com .




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
