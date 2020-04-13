|
Joanna Davis
Greenville - Joanna Rene Davis was born into this world on July 20, 1970 and was called to her eternal home on April 9, 2020. She was a resident of Greer and worked as a network analyst at Windstream Communications in Greenville.
A private graveside service will be held in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Piedmont on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Friends are welcome to visit Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel, 639 N. Main St., on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for viewing and to leave notes of condolences for her family. A public memorial service celebrating her Homegoing will be held at a later date.
To read her extended obituary and send "Hugs from Home" to the Davis Family, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020