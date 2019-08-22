Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC
Joanne Churdar Townsend


1934 - 2019
Joanne Churdar Townsend Obituary
Joanne Churdar Townsend

Greenville - Joanne Townsend, 85, wife of Roy Townsend, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Born July 31, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Reverend John and Victoria Addie Sprinkle Churdar.

Joanne was known as a wonderful teacher and an amazing cook and will be remembered for her love of family and the kindness she showed others.

In addition to her husband of 60 years, Joanne leaves behind daughters, Vicki Jernigan (Peter) and Jenine Townsend; son, David Townsend (Cathie); and beloved grandchildren, Davidson, Robby, Beth Ann, and Addie. She also leaves behind one brother, Paul Churdar, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John Churdar, and a sister Sarah Over.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NHC (attn: Recreations Department), 1305 Boiling Springs Road, Greer, 29650.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 22, 2019
