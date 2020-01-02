Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
174 Ebenezer Rd
Greer, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
174 Ebenezer Rd
Greer, SC
Joanne K. Lehman Obituary
Joanne K. Lehman

Fountain Inn - Joanne K. Lehman, 85, of Fountain Inn, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. She was the loving wife of 45 years to Kenneth Marlin Lehman and the daughter of the late Warren and Mary Krotser.

Mrs. Lehman was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. She was involved with 4-H, and Girl Scouts, taught Sunday school, with her husband, volunteered and made 1800 quilts for A Child's Haven and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels.

In addi on to her husband, Joanne is survived by her sons, Richard (Debra) Cassel and Kerry (Joyce) Cassel; grandchildren, Jason (Sara), Jeremy (Nelly) , Caleb, and Andrew Cassel, Leah (Seth) Glass, Rachel (Duong) Nguyen, and Angela (Kyle) Umberger; and nine great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Michael Todd Cassel.

The family will receive friends 1:30-2:30 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 174 Ebenezer Rd., Greer, SC with the Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial dona ons my be given to A Child's Haven 20 Mar n Dr #6732, Greenville, SC 29617.

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
