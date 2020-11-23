1/1
Joanne S. Jones
Joanne S. Jones

Greer - Joanne Sloan Jones, 88, widow of Ray Allison Jones, passed away November 22, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

A native of Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Horace W. and Bertie Parker Sloan. She was a homemaker and member of the Greer Church of God.

Surviving are two daughters, Derrie Sizemore (Ralph) of Greer and Sandy Powers (John) of Mount Pleasant; one son, Bradley Jones (Tricia) of Duncan; and three grandchildren, Cara Sizemore, Emma Jones and Anabel Jones.

She was also predeceased by one brother, Jimmy Sloan and one sister, Linda Sloan.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Tommy Brown and Rev. Stewart Anderson.

The body will lie in state Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Greer Church of God, 500 Trade St., Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
