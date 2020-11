Joanne S. JonesGreer - Joanne Sloan Jones, 88, widow of Ray Allison Jones, passed away November 22, 2020 at the home of her daughter.A native of Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Horace W. and Bertie Parker Sloan. She was a homemaker and member of the Greer Church of God.Surviving are two daughters, Derrie Sizemore (Ralph) of Greer and Sandy Powers (John) of Mount Pleasant; one son, Bradley Jones (Tricia) of Duncan; and three grandchildren, Cara Sizemore, Emma Jones and Anabel Jones.She was also predeceased by one brother, Jimmy Sloan and one sister, Linda Sloan.Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Tommy Brown and Rev. Stewart Anderson.The body will lie in state Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m.Memorials may be made to Greer Church of God, 500 Trade St., Greer, SC 29651.Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com