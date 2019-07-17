Joe Addington SR.



Easley - Joe A. Addington Sr, 87, passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019, at his home in Easley. Born in Pickens County he is the husband of Doris Jeanette Addington and son of the late L.T. and Grace (Looper) Addington.



Joe served his country in the United States Air Force for 21 years and was very passionate about the game of golf.



Joe is survived by his wife Jeanette, one son; Joe Allen Addington Jr (Jeannie) and a daughter; Anna M. Dodge, brother; Jack Addington (MaryEllen) and a sister; Betty Raines. Joe leaves four grandchildren and five great grandchildren to share in his memory. In addition to his parents he is predeceasedby two brothers; James and Louis Addington, a sister; Evelyn Henson, two brother in laws; Elbert Henson and Preston Raines and a sister in law; Frances Addington.



A gathering of friends will be held Thursday July, 18, 2019 5:30 pm until 7:30pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens, South Carolina. The family will have a private graveside service.



Online condolence may be sent to Www.Dillardfunerals.com.



Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Addington Family. Published in The Greenville News on July 17, 2019