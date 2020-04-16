|
Joe Allen
Clemson - Joe Frank Allen, age 85, of Clemson, SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1934 in Hogansville, GA to Sarah Shanks (Sally) Allen and Grady Walker Allen, Sr. He was predeceased by two brothers, Grady Walker (Bud) Allen, Jr. and Randall Owen Allen, and two sisters, Shirley Allen Cremer and Sara Allen Lindsey. He is survived by one brother, Thomas Henry Allen of Sevierville, TN.
Joe graduated from Hogansville High School in 1951. He then worked his way through Berry College in Rome, GA. and graduated with a degree in Chemistry in 1955. He furthered his education at the University of Mississippi where he earned a Master's Degree in 1959. He then earned a PhD. at Georgia Tech in 1963. His first job in the field of chemistry was at Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he worked in his specialty field of radiochemistry. In 1964, he was hired at Clemson University where he remained a professor of chemistry for the next 28 years. He loved teaching freshmen and developed an audio-tutorial program, but he also enjoyed working with graduate assistants. Many of them became his lifelong friends.
Joe earned many awards and achievements during his lifetime. Some of them were the Danforth Award, Blue Key, and Sigma Xi awards. For years, he was very active in the American Chemical Society. He also worked at NASA in Houston during the summers of 1969-70 including the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.
Joe met the woman of his dreams, Doris Lillian Tarvin of Rocky Face, GA while at Berry College. They were married in 1955. Joe always gave Doris a lot of credit for her help and support which enabled him to achieve his degrees. They had two children by the time he finished his PhD. Doris passed away after 57 years of marriage in February 2013 after a brief fight with pancreatic cancer. He was devastated, but with the help of family, friends, and his church he was able to find his way through the sorrow.
He was involved in the Clemson community for many years. He belonged to, and was very active, at Clemson First Baptist Church. He served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon. His most treasured experiences at First Baptist were with the adopted students he and Doris had for years. For a time, they were in charge of the Baptist Student Union at Clemson. Many of these students stayed in contact and expressed their love for Joe and Doris throughout the years. As a member of First Baptist, he was touched by the time he spent in Honduras with other church members building and repairing homes with Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Clemson Fellowship Club and other community service organizations through the years.
However, nothing made him happier than being with his children and grandchildren. Papa Joe is survived by his two children; Debby Brackett and Trent Allen, both of Clemson. He also leaves behind five grandchildren; Luke Brackett (Jessica) of Greer, Daniel Brackett of Gainesville, FL, Winona Brackett, Robert Allen (Kaley) and Jeremy Allen (Lisa), all of Clemson.
Joe's last few years were enriched by his relationship with Opal Hipps, a devoted friend and companion.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private graveside service at Woodland Cemetery with immediate family. A memorial service will be planned in the future. Memorial donations can be sent to Clemson First Baptist Church or the GHS Hospice of the Foothills in Seneca, SC.
Duckett Robinson Funeral Home Central, SC is assisting family with arrangements, RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020