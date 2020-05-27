|
|
Joe Charles Vaughn Jr.
Greenville - Joe Charles Vaughn, Jr. (Charlie) of Greenville, SC, passed away on May 25, 2020. Born on February 14, 1952, Charlie was the son of the late Joe Charles Vaughn and Frances Hollis Vaughn. A graduate of Hillcrest High School, he studied history at North Greenville College and Lander College.
He worked at Cooper Power in Greenwood for 30 years, before retiring and moving to Greenville. After being diagnosed with cancer, in 2017, he resided at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenville where he made many good friends.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, having oyster roasts, and taking pontoon rides on Lake Jocassee, one of his favorite spots. His kind heart and genuine spirit made him a friend to all he met. In his later years he loved spending time with his daughter and two granddaughters.
He is survived by his former spouse Cheri Vaughn, his daughter Shannon (Stephen) Petrus of Simpsonville, SC, grandchildren Avery and Audrey; his sister Holly Davis of Greenville, SC, and her children Michael (Michelle) Miles and Shelley (Jack) Williamson.
A visitation will be held on May 29, 2020 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church at 1801 Woodruff Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29607 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will take place at the Rocky Creek Baptist Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunstan Road, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published in The Greenville News from May 27 to May 28, 2020