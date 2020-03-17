|
Joe Hooper
Easley - Joe Hooper, 76, of Easley, SC, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Born in Piedmont, SC, he was a son of the late William and Dovie Capps Hooper. Joe was a charter member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church. He was a sales representive for Wise Safety and Environmental. Joe was also employed by Greenville Country Club Golf Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Hooper.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sue Elrod Hooper; a son, Jeff Hooper (Allison); a grandchild, Abbie Grace Hooper; a brother, Donnie Hooper (Judy); and a sister-in-law, Jackie Hooper.
The funeral service will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Moriah Baptist Church Building Fund, 9813 Anderson Rd., Piedmont, SC 29673.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020