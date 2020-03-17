Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Hooper


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Hooper Obituary
Joe Hooper

Easley - Joe Hooper, 76, of Easley, SC, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Born in Piedmont, SC, he was a son of the late William and Dovie Capps Hooper. Joe was a charter member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church. He was a sales representive for Wise Safety and Environmental. Joe was also employed by Greenville Country Club Golf Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Hooper.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sue Elrod Hooper; a son, Jeff Hooper (Allison); a grandchild, Abbie Grace Hooper; a brother, Donnie Hooper (Judy); and a sister-in-law, Jackie Hooper.

The funeral service will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Moriah Baptist Church Building Fund, 9813 Anderson Rd., Piedmont, SC 29673.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now