|
|
Joe Moore
Greer - Joseph "Joe" Carol Moore, 80, passed away on March 22, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Sam and Helen Sims Moore, he was a retired employee of J.P. Stevens and a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Ann Barr Moore of the home; a step-daughter, Sheila Pelkey of Virginia; a step-son, Alan Scruggs (Michelle) of Inman; two brothers, Sam Moore of Columbia and Johnnie Moore of Spartanburg; a sister, Kitty Thompson of Laurens and two step-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park conducted by Dr. Stanley Wardlaw.
Visitation will be held after the service at the graveside.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 24, 2019