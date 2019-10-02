|
Joe Stiles
Simpsonville - Joe Max Stiles, 89, husband of Ora Lou Stiles, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Born in Ranger, TX, he was a son of the late Aaron Lee and Oda Taylor Stiles.
Mr. Stiles served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during both the Korean and Vietnam War. He retired from service as a Master Sergeant after 22 years of service. He then worked at Kemet for 16 years as an engineer before retirement. He was a member of First Baptist Church Simpsonville for 64 years.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, he is survived by two daughters, Susan Y. Gordon and husband, Glenn, of Oklahoma City, OK, and Jill Ball of Simpsonville; one son, John Stiles and wife, Judy, of Hickory Tavern; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Stiles.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The funeral service will be on Friday, October 4th at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Simpsonville followed by burial in Cannon Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019