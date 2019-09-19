Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Greenville - Joel Leonard Canada, 91, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home.

Born in Newberry, he was the son of the late Henry E. Canada and Charlotte Mae Hightower Canada. Joel proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from the textile industry. Joel was a member of Woodside Church of God.

He is survived by his daughters, Terri Pitts (Earl) of Honea Path, Brenda Smith (Larry) and Kathy Mathis, all of Greenville; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and a great great grandchild; and siblings, Geraldine Boling and Roy Canada.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Kathleen Murrell Canada; son, Danny Canada; grandson, Shawn Bailey; and five siblings.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 19, 2019
