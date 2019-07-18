Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Mauldin - Johanna Hoppenhauer, 80, loving wife of the late Howard Joseph Hoppenhauer, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Born in Bronx, NY, she was a daughter of the late James and Rose Gough.

She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Hoppenhauer of Laurens; son, Michael Hoppenhauer and wife, Denise, of Greer; grandchildren, Carly Starks and husband, William, Callie Hoppenhauer, and Sean Hoppenhauer; brother, J.P. Gough; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20th at 12:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 18, 2019
