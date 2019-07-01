John A. Limbaugh



Easley - John Arthur Limbaugh, 79, of Three and Twenty Road, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Harry Arthur Limbaugh and Pansy Merrill Limbaugh.



Mr. Limbaugh was the owner and operator of John's Body Shop on Three and Twenty Road. He enjoyed repairing automobiles, building and racing cars, and riding motorcycles.



Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Mary Willis Limbaugh of the home; sons, John Curtis Limbaugh (Debra) and Marion Arthur Limbaugh (Janet) all of Easley; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two sisters, Loretta Dickard and Kay Sweenor (Troy) all of Easley.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Joan Limbaugh.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 10:30 AM until 11:45 AM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.



Flowers will be accepted.



The family will be at their respective homes.



Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on July 1, 2019