John A. Simmons
Greer - John Albert Simmons, husband of the late Nancy Kendrick Simmons, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on the morning of Monday, August 3rd, 2020.
Born on July 15th, 1929 in Surrey, England, John survived the London Blitz and emigrated to the US in 1952. He was drafted into the US Army and obtained his citizenship before serving a tour of duty in Korea. After his service to his country, John settled in his new home in the Upstate of South Carolina where he became a successful businessman, entrepreneur, and land surveyor for many national and international corporations that settled in the Upstate.
Soon after arriving in the Upstate, John was quickly smitten with a young Furman student, Nancy Kendrick. The two were married November 14, 1958 for 61 years.
John was actively involved in his adopted community, taking an active role at both Memorial United Methodist Church and later at Greer First Baptist Church. He also served as a board member and longtime volunteer with Greer Community Ministries. A consummate storyteller, he was always willing to make time to share a story, a laugh, or to brighten someone's day.
John was predeceased by his three brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by a daughter Carole Rogers (L.B.) of Greer; a son, David Simmons (Paula) of Williamsburg, VA and three grandchildren, Charlie Rogers (Ashton), Trevor and Wilson Simmons.
His family would like to thank John's extended family at Phoenix whose love and support added immeasurable joy to his final years. The family would also like to thank Homestead Hospice for allowing him to come home and pass comfortably with his family.
Private family graveside services will be held at Wood Memorial Park.
Mr. Simmons body will be in repose for public viewing on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com