John Alexander McPherson, III



Greenville - John Alexander McPherson, III, a native of Greenville, died peacefully on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 at an assisted living facility in Mt. Pleasant, SC.



Alex was born November 3, 1933, the son of Ralph Harrison McPherson and Julia Russell McPherson Miller. He is survived by his sister Sallie McPherson Duell (Charles), his nephews Edward Pritchard, III (Bowe), Randolph Pritchard, and Thomas Pritchard (Betsy), seven nieces and nephews, and many cousins.



Following graduation from Greenville High School, Alex attended The University of the South in Sewanee, TN to which he remained devoted, returning often to visit. He served in the United States Army in Heidelberg, Germany where he made lifelong friends. After his discharge, he returned to Greenville and completed college at Furman University. His professional career was spent with South Carolina National Bank, first as an auditor and later as a trust officer.



Friends and family agree that Alex was best described as a "character". He was fiercely proud to be a South Carolinian, especially one of the Upcountry and served on the board of the Greenville County Historical Society. He was sorry for anyone born above the Mason-Dixon line. Through his time spent as an auditor, he became familiar with every corner of the state, and upon meeting someone, would know from their name where they came from. He was interested in everyone.



History fascinated him and he read voraciously. He was the family genealogist and worked hard to educate even the most reluctant family member about the heritage of both the maternal and paternal sides of the family. In his later years, his summers were spent at his residence at Cedar Mountain, NC which held a special place in his heart. There he served as a Trustee of Faith Memorial Chapel.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Hampton Avenue at noon on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with burial following in Christ Church Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Christ Church Parish House.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The University of the South, 735 University Ave., Sewanee, TN 37383; Faith Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 10444, Greenville, SC 29603, and St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Hampton Ave., Greenville, SC 29601.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Published in The Greenville News from May 21 to May 22, 2019