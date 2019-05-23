|
John Alexander McPherson, III
Greenville - John Alexander McPherson, III, a native of Greenville, died peacefully on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Hampton Avenue at noon on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with burial following in Christ Church Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Christ Church Parish House.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on May 23, 2019