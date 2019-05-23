Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
111 Hampton Avenue
John Alexander McPherson, III

Greenville - John Alexander McPherson, III, a native of Greenville, died peacefully on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Hampton Avenue at noon on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with burial following in Christ Church Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Christ Church Parish House.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 23, 2019
