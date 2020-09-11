1/
John And Sylvia Cheros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John and Sylvia Cheros

Greenville - John and Sylvia Cheros, of Greenville, South Carolina, went to be with the lord on September 8 and September 9 respectively. A visitation for John and Sylvia will be held on Monday, September 14 at 11:00 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 following the visitation with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Fond memories and heartfelt sympathies can be shared at www.mackeywoodlawn.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
8642440978
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved