John and Sylvia Cheros
Greenville - John and Sylvia Cheros, of Greenville, South Carolina, went to be with the lord on September 8 and September 9 respectively. A visitation for John and Sylvia will be held on Monday, September 14 at 11:00 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 following the visitation with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Fond memories and heartfelt sympathies can be shared at www.mackeywoodlawn.com
.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.