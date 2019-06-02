|
John Andrew Wilson Jr.
Greenville - 1946-2019
John Andrew Wilson, Jr. passed away May 13, 2019 after a brave fight with cancer. He was born in 1946 in Columbia, S.C., son of the late John Andrew Wilson, Sr. and Doris Marsha Wilson-Woest. He graduated from Cardinal Newman High School, attended The University of South Carolina and Midlands Technical College. He spent his career in the field of information technology.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine Barton Wilson of the home; daughters, Catherine Michelle "Shelley" Wilson of Mauldin; Barbara Ann "Barbie" Wilson of Las Vegas; Tyler Futch (Hal) of Charlotte; son, Robert Small (Tres) of Athens; sisters, Marian Hudson (Steve) of Columbia; Kathy Reis (Dirk) of Greenville; grandson, Andrew Montgomery Smith; granddaughters, Tatum Harris, Halle Futch, Sallie Futch, Hannah Small, Clara Small, Samantha Small, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Angela Hope Whitmire, Marsha Ann Wilson, Sharon Wilson and brother, Norman Joseph Wilson.
John spent his career in the field of information technology where he retired from Shealy Electrical as Chief Information Officer. He gained many longtime friends through his passions of golf and shag dancing. John was a member of several hall of fames regarding the shag including The Greenville Area Shaggers Hall of Fame, The South Carolina Shaggers Hall of Fame, the Beach Shaggers National Hall of Fame, and the South Carolina DJ Hall of Fame. He was a longtime member and DJ for the Carolina Shag Club. An avid Gamecock fan and former member of the Gamecock Club, he enjoyed attending home football games with family and friends for many years. As a teenager, he sold Coca-Cola in the stands just so he could catch some of the game.
An informal celebration of life will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 9, at Lindsey Plantation, 750 Camp Creek Road, Taylors, S.C.
The family would like to thank everyone who sent cards, called, visited and helped during John's journey and asks that you consider memorials to the Hall of Fame Foundation, P.O. Box 4070, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29597 or Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, S.C. 29680.
