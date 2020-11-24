John "Jack" B. Shearer



Simpsonville - -John "Jack" B Shearer, 85, passed away on October 30th, 2020. Jack was born in Des Moines Iowa to Claude and Elsie Shearer. He is preceded in death by his brother Jerry Shearer and grew up in Cedar Falls Iowa.



Jack served with distinction in the US Air Force as a navigator in the B47 and B52. He later served as a pilot and flew the F102, A1E Skyraider in Vietnam and the F86 for the Syracuse Air National Guard. He received numerous air medals and awards including the Presidential Unit Citation (PUC). He later flew as a commercial pilot for Trans World Airlines (TWA) until his retirement in 1992.



Jack enjoyed daily neighborhood walks, watching baseball (Chicago Cubs and LA Angels), football (Iowa Hawkeyes), cold beer, popcorn and reading.



He is survived by his beloved wife Liliane, his loving children Carlin, Neely, Karen and Kevin, six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Service was held at the M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson SC with full military honors.









