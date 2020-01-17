|
John Barney Johnson
Easley - John Barney Johnson died Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Howard O. and Clara Archer Johnson. He was born February 14, 1931 in Gilman, Illinois.
He graduated from Galesburg Illinois High School and later Knox College in Galesburg in 1954. He then graduated from Garret Theological Seminary-Northwestern University Campus, Evanston, Illinois in 1958, and was ordained an Elder in Central Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church.
He worked for the Methodist Board of Evangelism serving at churches in North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, and Nebraska.
He served Methodist churches in Illinois at Osco, Woodhull, Neponset, and Danville. He then served as Chaplain in the United States Air Force at bases in Rome, New York; Stephenville, Newfoundland; Glasgow, Montana; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
He retired after 23 years of service with the Illinois Department of employment Security at the Galesburg office. He later served twice as interim pastor of the Advent Christian Church in Galesburg.
After retirement he moved to Easley, South Carolina in 1994.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Caroline Johnson of Easley, SC; nieces, Louise Johnson Buben (John) of Indianapolis, IN and Dr. Karen Johnson of Dayton, OH; and a nephew, Dr. Gordon Johnson (Jana) of Greer, SC.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Donn Archer Johnson.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020