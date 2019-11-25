|
John Benjamin Kissam
Clemson - Dr. John Benjamin Kissam, 84, husband of Patricia J. Kissam, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Clemson Downs.
Ben was born in Hilliard, Florida a son of the late Luther C. and Mary Anne Swearingen Kissam. He was a graduate of Clemson where he played football from 1953-57. He earned his Masters and PhD in Entomology from Clemson also. He was a retired Professor of Entomology at Clemson. He was a retired Colonel in the US Army where he served as the Commander of the Clemson and Anderson Units of the SC Army National Guard. He was an avid apple grower and spent much of his free time over the years taking care of his farm in Six Mile, SC.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Alyce Lee Kissam Pastor of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Lauren Kalie Pastor and Joshua Tredwell Pastor; and great grand daughter, Harper Elizabeth Pastor.
In addition to his parents, Ben was predeceased by brothers, Luther Clarence Kissam, Jr., Roddy Roberts Kissam and Dr. Edward Bernard Kissam; and sisters, Marva Lee Hughes and Mary Elizabeth Evans.
Memorial services will be 2 PM, Friday, November 29, 2019 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC with Chaplain Jeff Doughty officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
A Graveside Committal service with full military honors will be 1 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran's Cemetery in Anderson, SC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019