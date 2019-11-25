Services
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kissam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Benjamin Kissam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Benjamin Kissam Obituary
John Benjamin Kissam

Clemson - Dr. John Benjamin Kissam, 84, husband of Patricia J. Kissam, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Clemson Downs.

Ben was born in Hilliard, Florida a son of the late Luther C. and Mary Anne Swearingen Kissam. He was a graduate of Clemson where he played football from 1953-57. He earned his Masters and PhD in Entomology from Clemson also. He was a retired Professor of Entomology at Clemson. He was a retired Colonel in the US Army where he served as the Commander of the Clemson and Anderson Units of the SC Army National Guard. He was an avid apple grower and spent much of his free time over the years taking care of his farm in Six Mile, SC.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Alyce Lee Kissam Pastor of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Lauren Kalie Pastor and Joshua Tredwell Pastor; and great grand daughter, Harper Elizabeth Pastor.

In addition to his parents, Ben was predeceased by brothers, Luther Clarence Kissam, Jr., Roddy Roberts Kissam and Dr. Edward Bernard Kissam; and sisters, Marva Lee Hughes and Mary Elizabeth Evans.

Memorial services will be 2 PM, Friday, November 29, 2019 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC with Chaplain Jeff Doughty officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

A Graveside Committal service with full military honors will be 1 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veteran's Cemetery in Anderson, SC.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -