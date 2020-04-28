|
|
John Blitchington Bowden
Greenville - John Blitchington Bowden, 62, of Greenville, SC, died April 18, 2020.
Born in Louisville, KY, he was a son of the late Lee Cornelius and Dorma Jeanne Fayssoux Bowden.
Mr. Bowden was a graduate of the 1979 class of Furman University, where he was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity. He earned a juris doctorate from the University of South Carolina- Columbia (USC-C) in 1984 and practiced law in Spartanburg (SC), Anderson (SC), Greenwood (SC), and Greenville (SC) over the course of his career, serving as an assistant solicitor in Spartanburg, Anderson and Greenwood. Mr. Bowden also served as a graduate teaching assistant at USC-C and as an adjunct teacher at Greenville Technical College.
Mr. Bowden was an avid sports fan, especially of teams of the University of Georgia and Furman University. He played basketball at Bowling Green (KY), Ware Shoals (SC) and Eastside (Taylors, SC) high schools, earning letters at all three schools. He was an enthusiastic golfer and former member of the USGA. Mr. Bowden was a collector of first edition books and lover of mysteries.
Mr. Bowden is survived by two brothers, Lee Cornelius Bowden, Jr. (Jean) of Nashville, TN, and Rhea Fayssoux Bowden (Nancy) of Sewanee, TN, a sister, Amy Bowden Mathis (David) of Simpsonville, SC, a niece, Margaret (Meg) Bowden Ritchie (John) of Franklin, TN, and former wife, Nancy Haile Bowden of Greenville, SC.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of South Carolina. Memorials may be made to the Athens YMCA Camp, PO Box 8, Tallulah Falls, GA 30573.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020