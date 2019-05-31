Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for John Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Griffin Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John C. Griffin Sr. Obituary
John C. Griffin, Sr.

Simpsonville - John Caldwell Griffin, Sr., 84, husband of JoAnne Griffin, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Born on Paris Island, he was a son of the late William and Helen Otto Griffin.

Mr. Griffin was a 1960 graduate of Clemson University and a member of IPTAY. He was a member of the Real Men's Bible Study at Brookwood Church. After his retirement as General manager from Compressor Services, Inc., he worked for Garrett's Golf Cars.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his daughter, Cathy "Cat" Callahan and husband, Lou, of Greenville; two sons, John C. Griffin, Jr. of Greenville, and Jimmy Griffin of Virgelle, MT; six grandchildren, Louie Callahan, Patti Francis and husband, Matt, Griffin Callahan, Jimmi Leigh Griffin and husband, Zach Thrasher, Grayson Griffin and wife, Brooke, and Maddie Stockton; three great-grandchildren, Ford, Gavin, and Campbell; two sisters, Pat Floyd, and Joan Garrison Batson.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Griffin.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Southeast Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes followed by a time of visitation. Burial will be on Monday, June 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Pl., Simpsonville, SC 29681.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now