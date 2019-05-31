John C. Griffin, Sr.



Simpsonville - John Caldwell Griffin, Sr., 84, husband of JoAnne Griffin, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



Born on Paris Island, he was a son of the late William and Helen Otto Griffin.



Mr. Griffin was a 1960 graduate of Clemson University and a member of IPTAY. He was a member of the Real Men's Bible Study at Brookwood Church. After his retirement as General manager from Compressor Services, Inc., he worked for Garrett's Golf Cars.



In addition to his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his daughter, Cathy "Cat" Callahan and husband, Lou, of Greenville; two sons, John C. Griffin, Jr. of Greenville, and Jimmy Griffin of Virgelle, MT; six grandchildren, Louie Callahan, Patti Francis and husband, Matt, Griffin Callahan, Jimmi Leigh Griffin and husband, Zach Thrasher, Grayson Griffin and wife, Brooke, and Maddie Stockton; three great-grandchildren, Ford, Gavin, and Campbell; two sisters, Pat Floyd, and Joan Garrison Batson.



He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Griffin.



The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Southeast Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes followed by a time of visitation. Burial will be on Monday, June 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in Graceland East Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Pl., Simpsonville, SC 29681.



Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on May 31, 2019