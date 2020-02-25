|
John C. Rogers
Clemson - John C. Rogers, 94, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Husband of 70 years to Marcelle Edge Rogers. He is a Clemson University alumnus ('49), and a member of First Baptist Church, Clemson.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by one son, John Robert "Bobby" Rogers (Laurie) of Fort Mill, SC; two daughters, Marilyn Margaret Rogers Whipp (Dean) of Denver, NC and Jan Marie Rogers Johnson (David) of Fort Mill, SC; two brothers David Rogers (Betty) of Lexington, SC, Melvin Rogers (Emilie) of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters Doris Rogers Thorne of Burlington, NC and Nellie Rogers Armstrong of Charlotte, NC; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
John is the son of the late John Benjamin and Olive Boiter Rogers. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by one brother, Hilton Rogers and one sister Edna Rogers Scruggs.
After 35 years as Project Manager for Duke Energy, John retired and delighted in spending time with his family. He enjoyed Clemson Athletics, golf, gardening, reading, fishing and travel.
Funeral services for Air Force Veteran John C. Rogers will be 2 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Duckett Robinson Funeral Home Chapel, Central SC. Family will receive friends prior to service from 1 PM- 2 PM. Following the service, military honors will be conducted for Mr. Rogers at his final resting place, Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clemson.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Homes & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020