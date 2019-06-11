|
John Clay Black
Greenville - John Clay Black, age 91, of Greenville, SC, died peacefully at home on June 9, 2019 after a short illness.
Born July 16, 1927 in Calhoun Falls, son of the late Rev. B.B. Black and Lillie Mae Wolfe Black. He was a graduate of Parker High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served at the conclusion of WWII.
He attended both Wofford and Furman before beginning his work career with Esso Oil and then on to Janitor Supply Company and Texize Chemical Corporation in industrial chemical sales. In 1974 John "switched sides of the desk" and joined the Purchasing Department at the Greenville County School District where he retired as Purchasing Agent in 1992.
He and his beloved wife of 65 years, Cathryn Castles Black, became active members of Northside Methodist Church in the year of its formation (1953), where he served faithfully in many capacities including over 50 years of shared Adult Class teaching responsibilities.
He was preceded in death by Cathryn; three siblings, Evangeline Black Blackwell, Jean Black Langston, and Paul Bryan Black; and granddaughter Lauren Kepley Black. He is survived by his four children; David Benjamin Black, Cynthia Black Steadings (Steve), Elizabeth Black Blackwell (Mike) and Allen Clay Black (Kim), 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, a sister Mary Black Moorer and in-laws; Elsie Castles, Tom Langston and Linda Keller Black.
He will be remembered for faithfully caring for his bride through her 15 year journey with Alzheimer's, being a great story-teller, his love of fishing, playing the "hot corner" for the Textile Leagues, and being a man who dearly loved his Savior and his family.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Woodlawn Memorial Park June 11, 2019 officiated by the Rev. Davon Harrelson.
A celebration of life service will be held on June 18, 2019, at 11:00 at Northside United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Rachel Carosiello.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside United Methodist Church, 435 Summit Drive, Greenville, SC 29609
Published in The Greenville News on June 11, 2019