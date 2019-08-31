Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church Chapel
John D. Riddle Sr. Obituary
John D. Riddle, Sr.

Taylors - John Douglas Riddle, Sr., 91, passed away August 29, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late Robert Allen and Eugenia Nell Vaughn Riddle, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a retired employee of Ashmore Brothers, a member of Taylors First Baptist Church and an original member of Taylors Volunteer Fire Department.

Surviving are his wife of over 70 years, Mildred Hilda Woodfin Riddle of the home; a son, John D. Riddle, Jr. (Julia) of Taylors; a daughter, Gloria Laurine (David) of Greer; six grandchildren, Alan Laurine (Kayley), Daniel Laurine, Emily Laurine, Audra Bettinelli (Jerome), Laura Gramling (Phillip) and Josh Hemphill (Cora); and three great-grandchildren, Lincoln Laurine, Clara Hemphill and Charlie Hemphill.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Taylors First Baptist Church Chapel, conducted by Dr. Jimmie Harley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Sunday in the reception area behind the chapel at the church.

Memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 31, 2019
