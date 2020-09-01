John David Morgan
Greenville - John David Morgan, 74, of Greenville, passed away at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Born in Travelers Rest, SC, he was a son of the late James Clarence and Ollie (Neloms) Morgan.
John grew up in a family of ten and after graduation from Travelers Rest High School, immediately enlisted in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany for several years before relocating to Alaska to work on the oil pipeline with friends. John David eventually settled out west living in both Utah and Colorado where he owned several properties and achieved great success in real estate. He later sold his company holdings and returned home to South Carolina for a well deserved retirement.
John David had just started construction on one of the first homes in The Cliffs at Glassy of Landrum when his longtime partner, Connie Lindsey, unexpectedly passed away in 1991. His dear friend, Sidney Miller, moved to South Carolina to help him finish building his home and the two became very close. The couple have shared 28 wonderful years together playing golf and traveling. He was a skilled golfer who traveled the world to play on famous courses. He and Sidney loved horse racing and traveled to Miami, FL several times to watch the races. John David had a love of nature and animals especially his dearly departed schnauzer, Duchess. He will be remembered for his wit and charm and overwhelming generosity towards others.
He is survived by his life partner, Sidney A. Miller of Greenville; a son, Doug Morgan of Knoxville; a grandson, Reese Morgan and two great-grandchildren; six brothers, James Morgan, Arnold Morgan, Ted Morgan, Steve Morgan, Phillip Morgan, Gary Morgan and a sister, Peggy Hartin as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Keith Morgan and a sister, Shirley Spence.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown has care of Mr. Morgan's arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation with his family; however, friends may come by the funeral home to say a final farewell to John and sign the guestbook on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or a worthy charity benefiting Veterans.
