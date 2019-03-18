John Demetrios Pappas



Easley - John Demetrios Pappas, our beloved son, our Kardoula, fell asleep unto the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019.



We were blessed by God to have our son for 34 years and we thank God for his precious gift to us. John brought us much love and joy in our hearts.



John was an Orthodox Christian and loved his faith. He was a member of Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where as a young boy served God as an altar boy and also would read the Epistle. He was a Goya member and played church basketball.



John loved his family, friends, life and his dogs. He enjoyed the outdoors where he loved to hunt and fish. He never met a stranger and he will always be remembered for his kind heart for others and beautiful smile.



John will truly be missed by all. May his loving memory be eternal.



He is survived by his parents, Demetrios and Frances Athas Pappas; brother, Jason (Spring) Pappas; nephew, Demetraki Pappas; maternal grandparents, Paul and Maggie Athas; aunts Elaine Athas; Georgia (Rick) Bracken; cousins, Paul Eckard, Stevie (Jacob) Brown and Charlotte "Charlie" Magdelene Brown; and many more extended family.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Fotine Pappas; and a cousin, Magy C. Dickerson.



A visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with a Trisagion at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.



Burial will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.