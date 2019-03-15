|
John Franklin Mann
Greenville - John Franklin Mann, 90, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born in Berthoud, CO to Lottie and Ralph Mann, he is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Rogene, and his son, John R. "Jack" Mann of Denver, CO. A service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Memorial Garden at Fourth Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fourth Presbyterian Church, or Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 15, 2019