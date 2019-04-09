John Fred Parker, Jr.



Easley - John Fred Parker, Jr., 84, of Easley, husband of the late Mary Nalley Parker, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.



Born in Pickens County, he was the son of the late John Fred Parker, Sr. and Jennie Mae Painter Parker.



Mr. Parker was the retired owner and operator of Parker Wood Products in Easley for 40 years. He was a Mason, Shriner and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on the lake. He proudly served his country in the US Navy.



Surviving are his daughters, Ann Parker Hancock (Dan) and Amy Parker (Phil Parrish) all of Easley; grandchildren, Daniel Hancock (Angela), Brantly Moore (Kent), Mandy Creasman (Chris), and Mollie Duke (Josh); great grandchildren, Parker Creasman, Gracie Creasman, Maddie Duke, Bryson Duke, Joel Hancock and Martin Hancock.



Mr. Parker was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Sybel Davis and Millie Jane Maguire.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Magnolias, Kindred Hospice and Kindred Home Care, for the exceptional care given to Mr. Parker.



As a request of Mr. Parker, a private family service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or the , 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605 or The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.



The family will be at their respective homes.



Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 9, 2019