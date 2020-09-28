John H. Daniels
Simpsonville - John H. Daniels, 81, husband of Betty S. Daniels, of Simpsonville, died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in Arlington, GA, he was a son of the late William Henry and Ouida Sanders Daniels. John enjoyed a successful career at Fluor Daniel, formerly Daniel Construction, for nearly forty years.
John is survived by two children, Vance Daniels (Linda) of Simpsonville and Judy Calvert of Fountain Inn; four grandchildren, Lisa Cox, John Daniels, Jeannette Daniels, and Dalton Pace; three great grandchildren, Nathaniel Childs, Mason Lister, and Trace Lister; two brothers, Ted Daniels and Billy Daniels; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn beginning at 2:00 pm.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made online at www.CannonByrd.com
