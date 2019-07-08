|
|
John Keith Luedeman
Seneca - John Keith Luedeman Born April 27, 1941, Died July 3, 2019
With a heavy heart, we would like to announce that our father, Dr. John K. Luedeman, unexpectedly peacefully passed late Wednesday, July 3. He lived a full life raising four kids (Keith, Eric, Jody, and Cathy), teaching Mathematics at Clemson University for 33 years before retiring as Professor Emeritus, serving as faculty senate president in the early '90s, and bringing joy to many by playing Santa Claus each Christmas at churches and local schools.
Dad received his bachelor's degree from Valparaiso University, his master's degree from Southern Illinois University and his Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Buffalo. He was widely published in the Mathematics arena of Semi-groups and Ring Theory, which none of us fully (or even partially to be honest) understand. He also co-authored a textbook on Linear Algebra which a few of us did grasp.
As a long-term Rotary member, he was named a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a founding member of the South Carolina Aquarium and a member of the Seneca Architectural Review Committee. Dad was a very active and involved father. He was heavily involved in Cub Scouts as part of Pack 31 and coached all his children in T-Ball and his boys into baseball until they were unable to make the varsity baseball team. Always a boater, he loved teaching his children and grandchildren to fish and drive the boat.
He is well remembered by his kids for the many stories he read in return for head rubs and the crazy songs he made up while carrying them on his shoulders.
Raised a strict Lutheran, he became a devout Presbyterian with an affection for Lutheran hymns. He was active in his church. Though he was from Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a basketball fanatic. Unfortunately, 5' 8" point guards were not in high demand in the NCAA, much to his chagrin. Hence, he became better at tennis.
He had a successful second half of life in retirement writing grant proposals to help high school teachers teach math more effectively. Along with this work, he traveled the world scuba diving and listening to Jimmy Buffett music. He also found great pleasure in spending time and spoiling his seven grandchildren: Daniel, Nic, Travis, Ella, Zachary, Zoe and Charlie.
The family is gathered in Seneca at his Lake Keowee home mourning, telling stories and addressing needed matters. We've already run into so many folks with great stories of how he impacted their life in a positive way. We can't think of a better way to be remembered.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, grandchildren, brother Joel Luedeman, long-time fiance Teresa Oliver and her children and grandchildren.
A service in his remembrance will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at Brown-Olgesby Funeral Home in Seneca. All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Aquarium.
Published in The Greenville News on July 8, 2019