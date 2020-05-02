Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Burial
To be announced at a later date
M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Visitation
Private
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Graveside service
Private
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lee Dill


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lee Dill Obituary
John Lee Dill

Anderson - John Lee Dill, 75, of Greenville , SC, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

John was a son of the late Jacob Rosell Dill and Lavonia Smith Dill McCurry. Born April 12, 1945, he graduated from Parker High School and was a decorated US Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

He was a retired, electrical contractor. John loved the outdoors and spending time with his animals, especially his dogs. Being a sports fanatic, he spent hours cheering for his Clemson Tigers.

He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Luzadder (Brian) of Simpsonville and Cindy Gilreath (John David) of Aynor; brother, Maxie Dill of Greenville; sisters Sylvia Brown, Deborah Nichols of Piedmont and Nancy Batson of Greer; eight grandchildren; and cousin, Tony Pannell of Easley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Donna Dill and brothers, Jacob Bennie Dill and John Calvin Dill, and one grandson, Samuel John Gilreath.

There is a private family visitation from 9:45 - 10:45 am and a graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 4, in the Courtyard of the McDougald Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Owens will officiate. Burial will follow at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

To honor John, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post # 3, 430 N. Main St., Greenville, SC 29601.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Greenville News from May 2 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -