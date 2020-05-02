|
|
John Lee Dill
Anderson - John Lee Dill, 75, of Greenville , SC, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
John was a son of the late Jacob Rosell Dill and Lavonia Smith Dill McCurry. Born April 12, 1945, he graduated from Parker High School and was a decorated US Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War.
He was a retired, electrical contractor. John loved the outdoors and spending time with his animals, especially his dogs. Being a sports fanatic, he spent hours cheering for his Clemson Tigers.
He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Luzadder (Brian) of Simpsonville and Cindy Gilreath (John David) of Aynor; brother, Maxie Dill of Greenville; sisters Sylvia Brown, Deborah Nichols of Piedmont and Nancy Batson of Greer; eight grandchildren; and cousin, Tony Pannell of Easley.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Donna Dill and brothers, Jacob Bennie Dill and John Calvin Dill, and one grandson, Samuel John Gilreath.
There is a private family visitation from 9:45 - 10:45 am and a graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 4, in the Courtyard of the McDougald Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Owens will officiate. Burial will follow at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
To honor John, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post # 3, 430 N. Main St., Greenville, SC 29601.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Greenville News from May 2 to May 4, 2020