Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Mailman Obituary
John Mailman

Piedmont - John Dean Mailman, 54, husband of Deidra "Dee Dee" Pearson Mailman, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, a son of Helen Smith Mailman and the late William Mailman, he was a loving husband and father who enjoyed golfing, hockey, baseball, softball, and football. Mr. Mailman was a Curing Quality Technician at Michelin for thirty years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, Cory Mailman (Veronica Whitney) of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Trey Couch (Bri) of Piedmont, SC; daughters, Ashley Mailman of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Brooke Mailman of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and McKenzie Couch of Piedmont, SC; and sisters, Patty Henderson (Bob) of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Darlene Dewtie (George) of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, and Judy Macdonald (Raymond Cyr) of Pictou, Nova Scotia.

He was predeceased by his father, William Mailman; and a brother, Donald Mailman.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 15 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or to .

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on June 13, 2019
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
