John MannFountain Inn - John Thomas Mann, 73, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.Born in Cateechee, he was the son of the late Alvin T. Mann, Jr. and Mary Alice Tapp Mann. He was a farmer.Survivors include daughters, Loren Cochran of Greenville, Lisa Granger of Greenville, Lindsey Mann of Rock Hill; son, Josh Jensen Mann of Fountain Inn; sisters, Karen Babb, Kim Campbell, and Kathy Homolash; and two grandchildren.A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m. on his property.Gray Mortuary, PelzerCondolences: www.graymortuary.com