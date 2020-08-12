John Mann
Fountain Inn - John Thomas Mann, 73, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Born in Cateechee, he was the son of the late Alvin T. Mann, Jr. and Mary Alice Tapp Mann. He was a farmer.
Survivors include daughters, Loren Cochran of Greenville, Lisa Granger of Greenville, Lindsey Mann of Rock Hill; son, Josh Jensen Mann of Fountain Inn; sisters, Karen Babb, Kim Campbell, and Kathy Homolash; and two grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m. on his property.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com