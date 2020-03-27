|
|
John McCutcheon
Greenville - John McCutcheon, 76, joined the heavenly angels surrounded by loved ones March 23, 2020. A Chicago, IL. native, born to David and Mary (Smith) McCutcheon, graduated from Lindblom High. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam, a Chicago Police officer and later ran a successful restaurant business in Michigan.
He's the beloved father of Tracy, Tara(Bobby), and Sean. Proud grandfather of Lexi, brother-in-law to Lynne McCutcheon of IL., and many loved nieces and nephews, as well as his loyal Westie Sgt. Jack Stewart MacGregor.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geri, his brother David, parents and in-laws.
His sense of humor and wit, as well as his big heart and generosity will forever be missed.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Shriners Hospital of Greenville, 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020