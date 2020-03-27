Resources
More Obituaries for John McCutcheon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McCutcheon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John McCutcheon Obituary
John McCutcheon

Greenville - John McCutcheon, 76, joined the heavenly angels surrounded by loved ones March 23, 2020. A Chicago, IL. native, born to David and Mary (Smith) McCutcheon, graduated from Lindblom High. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam, a Chicago Police officer and later ran a successful restaurant business in Michigan.

He's the beloved father of Tracy, Tara(Bobby), and Sean. Proud grandfather of Lexi, brother-in-law to Lynne McCutcheon of IL., and many loved nieces and nephews, as well as his loyal Westie Sgt. Jack Stewart MacGregor.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geri, his brother David, parents and in-laws.

His sense of humor and wit, as well as his big heart and generosity will forever be missed.

A memorial service will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Shriners Hospital of Greenville, 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -